Arnold Schwarzenegger Gives 25 Unhoused Veterans Tiny Homes

Arnold Schwarzenegger is best known for his roles in action movies such as Terminator and Commando.

Schwarzenegger first rose to prominence as a competitive bodybuilder before becoming a well-known actor.

His seemingly endless list of skills includes politics, as he served as Governor of California for a number of years.

Schwarzenegger credits the United States for much of his success, frequently stating that the country aided him in achieving so much.

Because he wants to give back, he has become involved in a variety of charities and community projects.

Schwarzenegger gave generously to many US veterans in need during the holiday season.

Schwarzenegger’s abilities extend far beyond his status as one of America’s most popular action stars.

Through his involvement with several charities and foundations, he also works hard to give back to the community.

Schwarzenegger did not accept his annual salary as Governor of California, according to Look to the Stars (a website that examines the world of celebrity contributions).

Instead, he gave his annual salary of (dollar)175,000 to various charities.

Schwarzenegger has been a long-time supporter of the Special Olympics, and the organization is very important to him.

Schwarzenegger even spoke out against sexist remarks directed at Special Olympics athletes.

“Right now, I guarantee you that these athletes have more courage, compassion, brains, and skill — actually more of every positive human quality than you,” he said shortly after the 2017 ceremony, according to a Washington Post article.

In addition to Habitat for Humanity, Childhood Diabetes, and Children’s Medical Research, the actor is a supporter of a number of other charities.

I had an early Christmas celebration today.

It was incredible to spend time with our heroes and welcome them into their new homes after donating 25 homes to homeless veterans in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com2mHKfoZ65V

Schwarzenegger’s most recent project focused on a cause that is frequently overlooked in this country: our brave veterans.

Military veterans have made tremendous sacrifices for their country, and unfortunately, they are frequently confronted with extreme hardships, such as homelessness.

According to Insider, Schwarzenegger worked with the nonprofit organization Village for Vets.

Village for Vets is a non-profit organization in Los Angeles that helps veterans.

