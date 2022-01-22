Arnold Schwarzenegger Involved in a Los Angeles Car Crash

On Friday afternoon, Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a car accident in the Los Angeles area.

According to CBS Los Angeles, the 74-year-old actor and former California Governor’s SUV rolled up onto a Prius and continued rolling.

Schwarzenegger was not hurt, but one person was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance, according to the outlet.

Schwarzenegger has been contacted by ET for comment.

According to CBS LA, the actor was driving his Yukon SUV “near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue, when a collision occurred with a red Prius making a u-turn as he continued through a’red arrow’ signal to turn left,” and his vehicle “rolled up onto the top of the Prius and continued to roll, eventually hitting a Porsche Cayenne and another vehicle that were waiting for the light to change.”

According to the outlet, no drugs or alcohol were used in the incident.

There have been no citations or arrests, and the incident is still being investigated.

Schwarzenegger is seen uninjured and standing next to the collision in photos obtained by TMZ, the first to report the accident.

