Arnold Schwarzenegger is completely unaware of Katherine Schwarzenegger’s pregnancy or the gender of Chris Pratt’s second child.

“I don’t know if they’ve found out,” the 74-year-old actor joked on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, February 10.

“Indeed, I’m unable to keep my mouth shut.”

It’s possible that they are aware.”

The bodybuilder, who is also the father of Christina, 30, Patrick, 28, Christopher, and Joseph, all 24, believes his eldest daughter, 32, is playing a “guessing game” before she and the Jurassic World star, 42, welcome the baby.

“My [ex]-wife, [Maria Shriver], never wanted to know,” the Terminator actor told Jimmy Kimmel.

“I believe Katherine will follow Maria’s path because she is similar to her.

It’s only a hunch at this point.

She can’t rely on me, either.”

In December 2021, it was announced that the author of The Gift of Forgiveness and Pratt are expecting their second child together.

Lyla, the couple’s 18-month-old daughter, was born in August 2020, one year after they married.

On Thursday, Arnold described being a grandfather as “the easiest thing” in the world, saying, “They come over to the house, I play with Lyla for an hour or two.”

… They leave after two hours.

It’s over.

I’ll tell you what, it’s amazing.

When they come over to the house, I have a blast.”

The Parks and Recreation alum was described by the Austrian as a “fantastic” husband to his “wonderful” daughter.

“I’m so proud of her,” Arnold expressed his admiration.

“It’s fantastic.

“The entire house lights up when they come over.”

Katherine exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2020 how much she and her mother, 66, “love” having a grandchild.

“It’s such a fantastic and exciting new role for both of them to be a part of.

“It’s also such a beautiful thing for me as their daughter to watch them in this new role,” the Rock What You’ve Got author said at the time, adding that being aunts and uncles is “exciting” for her siblings.

“Everyone is ecstatic about the new roles, so I consider myself extremely fortunate.”

Pratt’s 9-year-old son with ex-wife Anna Faris, Jack, is “definitely” a fan of big brotherhood, according to the Los Angeles native.

