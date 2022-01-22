Arnold Schwarzenegger is photographed next to the scene of an accident after his SUV rolled over another vehicle, injuring one person.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was photographed after he flipped his massive SUV in a collision with four other vehicles.

Yesterday afternoon, the former bodybuilder and California governor was photographed at the crime scene in Los Angeles.

Schwarzenegger was driving his SUV at the time of the incident, but was unharmed, according to a spokesperson for the actor.

The four-vehicle collision occurred on Sunset Boulevard shortly after 4.30 p.m. local time, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

After colliding with a red Prius, Schwarzenegger’s SUV is said to have rolled over on top of another vehicle.

It “looked like a stunt in a movie,” one eyewitness told the media outlet.

According to TMZ, the injured driver was seen “bleeding heavily from her head” and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

“A collision occurred around 4.35 p.m. on Sunset and Allenford Avenue,” according to an LAPD spokesperson.

“It was a four-vehicle traffic collision, and one female was transported to a local hospital with a head abrasion by fire departments and paramedics.”

“Alcohol or drugs are not suspected to have played a role in this, and all parties involved remained at the scene.”

At the time, Schwarzenegger was less than a mile from his home.

Jake Steinfeld, 63, an American actor, fitness personality, entrepreneur, and producer, was also seen at the scene.

It’s unclear whether Steinfeld was in the car with him at this time.

According to reports, Steinfeld and Schwarzenegger are close friends.

When Arnold Schwarzenegger was in office, he served as Chairman of the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness.

