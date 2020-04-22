Arnold Schwarzenegger: The actor sells corona masks

As a terminator, the sentence “I’ll be back” became Arnold Schwarzenegger’s (72, “Predator”) trademark. Now a modification of his legendary slogan from the action series is emblazoned on numerous protective masks. The former governor of California has designed a mask emblazoned with the hopeful message, “We’ll be back.”

“We will come back. We will get through this together,” the 72-year-old promises on the social media platform Instagram. The accompanying photo shows the former bodybuilder and politician on the beach next to the famous Santa Monica Pier in Los Angeles, which – like so many places around the world – is unusually deserted. Schwarzenegger sits on a bike and wears the black protective mask, which he only offers for sale on the Internet until Thursday (April 23) for just under EUR 15. Delivery begins on May 1st.

Food for families in need

The proceeds from the sale of the mouth and nose protection made in the USA go to the charity “After-School All-Stars”, which the star from Thal in Styria founded in 2002. It offers children from poor backgrounds extra-curricular programs, but also supplies the families in need in the Corona crisis with food. The range of the non-profit organization is enormous, around 92,000 students in ten US states are supported.

Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger has long been involved in the fight against the corona virus. In March, he donated a million dollars out of his own pocket to the “Frontline Responders Fund”, which supports doctors, nurses and the like in the fight against the virus. He also kept calling on his fans and followers on social networks to stay at home. He will assist the incumbent governor of California Gavin Newsom as a consultant in the corona crisis.