Arnold Schwarzenegger was in a multi-car accident.

A Multi-Car Crash Involved Arnold Schwarzenegger

On Friday, January 14, Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a car accident in Los Angeles.

“His main concern is for the woman from the other vehicle,” the actor’s representative told NBC News.

According to TMZ, the former California governor was driving his SUV around 5 p.m. in Los Angeles when he allegedly collided with a red Prius.

Schwarzenegger, 74, was photographed at the scene of a car accident, according to the publication.

Officers responded to a four-vehicle crash on Sunset Boulevard after one vehicle “landed” on top of another, according to an LAPD spokesperson.

According to the spokesperson, one woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance with “minor abrasions.” Her injuries are not life threatening.

The identities of those involved in the accident have not been confirmed by police.

E! News reached out to Schwarzenegger’s representative for comment, but did not receive a response.

Schwarzenegger, according to TMZ, is in good health.

The Terminator star has four children with ex Maria Shriver (Katherine, Patrick, Christopher, and Christina) and a son with his former housekeeper, Mildred Patricia Baena (JosephBaena).

Joseph talked about his relationship with his father on the Unwaxed podcast earlier this week.

“I’m very close with my father, and we always joke about everything,” he explained.

“He’s always interested in hearing about the drama,” says the narrator.

‘Tell me everything! Tell me the drama!’ he says.

‘Tell me about these girls,’ says the narrator.

“I also have to point out that it took a little while for me and my father to get really close and just joke around with him and talk about anything,” Joseph said.