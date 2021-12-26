After JLo and Ben Affleck split up, ARod fans claim he appears ‘lonely’ as he sits alone next to the Christmas tree. The singer is dating Ben Affleck.

After JLo and Ben Affleck split up, ARod fans claim he appears ‘lonely’ as he sits alone next to the Christmas tree.

While Jennifer’s relationship with Ben rekindles, Alex is said to be dating Real Housewives of New York’s Kelly Bensimon.

Alex, 46, took to Instagram to greet his fans and followers and wish them a joyous holiday season.

The former baseball player sat alone in front of a massive Christmas tree, wearing an NBA sweatshirt.

“Have a wonderful Christmas Eve eve everyone!” he wrote. “What are your plans for tomorrow?” he asked.

“In the morning, I’m going to do some yoga before hanging out with my girls, family, and friends.”

“Turkey, chuleta, and plantano Maduros!” ARod continued.

He then inquired of his audience, “What are your Christmas Eve traditions?”

Despite spending the holidays with his family, the bachelor appeared lonely, according to fans.

“You’re single and lonely now that you’ve lost JLo,” one wrote, while another added, “Sorry about JLo.”

“You and JLo should still be together,” wrote a third, expressing his admiration for the couple.

In the meantime, Jennifer and Ben rekindled their romance by spending Thanksgiving together, holding hands.

Jennifer, 52, spent the holidays with her twins Max and Emme, both 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The Batman actor was also able to spend time with his own children, Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, as well as his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s son Samuel, 9.

According to a source who spoke with PEOPLE, their relationship is still going strong.

“They’re doing fantastic, and Jennifer adores being around Ben.”

The source said, “She believes it was meant to be.”

The couple is looking forward to spending Christmas with their families, according to another source.

According to the source, “Christmas is all about the kids for Jennifer.”

“She goes out of her way for them.”

The holidays are one of her favorite times of year for her.

“It will take a little more planning this year because Ben also wants to spend time with his kids.”

They haven’t decided on any specific holiday plans yet and are still figuring things out.”

The Hustlers star and the Gone Baby Gone director rekindled their romance earlier this year after calling off their engagement more than 15 years ago.

Their relationship grew quickly, and they were seen touring multi-million dollar mansions in Los Angeles together.

JLo and Ben also looked at an (dollar)85 million estate in Beverly Hills, California, that would accommodate their five children.

