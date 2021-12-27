‘ARRESTED after he violates restraining order by showing up to Kylie Jenner’s (dollar)36M mansion,’ according to a report.

Over the weekend, an obsessed fan of Kylie Jenner was arrested for violating a restraining order by showing up at her home.

The stalker approached Kylie’s (dollar)36 million Beverly Hills mansion the day after Christmas, despite a stay-away order she had issued against him.

The pregnant reality star has had a lot of stalker issues with her sisters over the last couple of years, but it’s gotten worse in the last few months.

A man named Jrue Mesgan recently disobeyed a restraining order by walking right up to her house.

According to TMZ, he tried to get to Kylie, 24, by buzzing the gate, but a security guard recognized him.

The stalker was dressed in a gray beanie, a black sweatsuit, a red T-shirt, white shoes, and a red T-shirt.

Jrue was apprehended by two officers after security called the cops and arrested for a misdemeanor violation of a court order.

He’s being held on a bail of (dollar)20,000.

The stalker has reportedly shown up at Kylie’s house several times over the last few months, and this was only his most recent appearance.

The cosmetics mogul was able to obtain a stay-away order against the man, which led to his arrest when he decided to break it.

Security had to rush to her aid just a few months ago after a man showed up at her door unannounced and demanded to see her.

A 35-year-old man was arrested at Kylie’s home in June, according to TMZ, after allegedly showing up multiple times.

The man allegedly tried to enter the house before being apprehended by security.

He refused to leave this time, so security detained him until police arrived to arrest him.

He was reportedly charged with trespassing as a misdemeanor and then released.

Fortunately, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul was not at home at the time of the incident.

Another of her stalkers was arrested in 2019 after “hopping” through the gates and into her private estate.

A temporary restraining order had been issued against him after he allegedly walked up her driveway and aggressively knocked on her door demanding to see her.

After being escorted off the property by a security guard, he was quickly arrested.

According to TMZ, he pleaded “no contest to one misdemeanor count of trespassing by driving on private property” and “one felony count of bringing contraband into jail” for carrying a glass pipe.

The stalker was reportedly sentenced to a year in prison, three years of probation, and a requirement to stay at least 100 yards away from the victim…

