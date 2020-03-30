Art campaign in Zermatt: Message on the Matterhorn: A place with light signals in the Corona crisis

The winter sports resort of Zermatt in Switzerland, which has become extinct, makes the Matterhorn a symbol of hope in difficult times: a light artist throws light on Switzerland’s distinctive landmark for several hours in the evening.

In the evening, a light appears in the dark on the most striking mountain in the Alps: for example, the lettering “Hope” or the square Swiss flag with the white cross on a red background. The village has commissioned the light artist Gerry Hofstetter with the campaign.

“The Matterhorn has always been a symbol of Switzerland and a place of strength and stability,” said the Stat. “Zermatt is convinced: As strong as the Matterhorn, society must now stand together, be anchored and let the storm pass.”

The campaign is scheduled to run until April 19, if weather conditions permit. The webcams around the Matterhorn transmit the live images of the projections in high quality to zermatt.ch/hope.

Zermatt has beds for more than 13,000 guests and would have expected fully booked quarters at Easter. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, tourism has also ceased there for the time being. Measured by the size of the population, there are more infections with the corona virus in Switzerland than in Italy. The countries test differently, however.

