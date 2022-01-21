Artem Chigvintsev, 39, of DWTS, is taking a break from the show’s tour to deal with “unexpected health issues.”

Artem Chigvintsev, 39, of DWTS, is taking a break from the show’s tour to deal with’some unexpected health issues.’

Due to “unexpected health issues,” DANCING WITH THE STARS pro Artem Chigvintsev has decided to take a break from the show’s tour.

The 39-year-old dancer, who first appeared on the reality show in 2014, announced the news on Instagram yesterday.

“My time on tour so far has been wonderful,” the Russian native wrote, “but unfortunately, due to some unexpected health issues, I will have to step away from tour for a while.”

“My goal is to get back on the road as soon as possible to rejoin my cast and crew on this amazing tour.”

“We appreciate your patience and understanding.”

Artem, I’ll see you soon.”

The TV star received an outpouring of support in the comments section following his post, including one from his fiancée Nikki Bella, who left a red heart emoji.

“DWTS: Live! Tour is continuing as planned with our cast of amazing pros,” a rep said in a statement to PEOPLE.

“We wish Artem a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on the show as soon as possible.”

Artem, along with Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart, and Sofia Ghavami, kicked off the DWTS tour on January 7 in Richmond, Virginia.

For the first few dates, the dancer was paired with former partner Kaitlyn Bristowe, with whom he won season 29 of DWTS.

In the absence of Artem, it is unknown who the star will perform with.

The DWTS troupe will perform at the Gallo Center For The Arts in Modesto, California, on March 27, as part of their US tour.

Nikki, Artem’s other half and a WWE Hall of Famer, said there’s no way she’ll ever return to the ring.

Due to health issues, the wrestler was forced to retire in 2019, but she had hoped for one last run in Vince McMahon’s promotion.

However, after suffering a herniated disc and a brain cyst as a result of her 12-year wrestling career, the two-time women’s champion has confirmed that doctors have placed her “on the retired bench for life.”

The former Divas Champion has always wanted to compete for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships with her twin sister Brie, who has also retired from the sport.

The 37-year-old, however, is accepting the situation and focusing on motherhood after giving birth to son Matteo in 2020 with fiancé Artem.

The reality star has also pursued other interests and business ventures, including winemaking.

During an episode of