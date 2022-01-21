Artem Chigvintsev has withdrawn from the Dancing With the Stars tour due to “unforeseen health issues.”

Artem Chigvintsev is stepping down from the Dancing With the Stars tour due to “unexpected health issues.”

“So far, my time on tour has been wonderful,” he wrote in his note on Thursday, Jan.

20, “Unfortunately, due to some unexpected health issues, I’ll have to take a break from the tour for a while.”

“My goal is to recover as quickly as possible so I can rejoin my cast and crew on this incredible tour,” Artem said, without going into detail about the details of his battle.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding,” he said before concluding, “and I hope to see you soon.”

The DWTS pro, who has a 17-month-old son named Matteo with Nikki Bella, was set to continue the tour in January, with stops in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, and Iowa.

On March 27, it comes to a close in California, with special guests Kaitlyn Bristowe, Iman Shumpert, Jimmie Allen, and Amanda Kloots.

Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart, Sofia Ghavami, and Koko Iwasaki were all scheduled to perform.

“Fans will see time-honored dances like the Cha Cha, Foxtrot, Salsa, Tango, and everything in between,” the tour’s website says.

After his departure, his co-stars wished him well.

“Wishing you a quick recovery,” Daniella wrote, and Pasha added, “Rest up and get better soon man.” Gleb added, “Please feel better, we all miss you so much and wishing you a quick recovery.”

Artem didn’t say whether he had a health problem or not, but previous contestants have spoken openly about the strain dancing has put on their bodies, ranging from blisters to twisted feet.

Separately, Jeannie Mai was admitted to the hospital and forced to leave DWTS in 2020 due to a throat infection. “My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat that requires immediate attention and surgery,” she said at the time.

“I’m heartbroken that my season of DWTS has come to an end.”

Artem and Kaitlyn both won that year.

In Season 30, Iman and Daniella won the Mirrorball Trophy.

