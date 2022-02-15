Artem Chigvintsev’s ‘Terrifying’ Pneumonia Battle Gets an Update from Nikki Bella (Exclusive)

Artem Chigvintsev’s ‘Terrifying’ Pneumonia Battle Receives an Update from Nikki Bella (Exclusive)

The fight for good health is ongoing.

Nikki Bella is speaking out about her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev’s pneumonia.

On Saturday, Nikki and her sister, Brie Bella, spoke with ET’s Lauren Zima at the 2022 Fanatics Super Bowl Party in Culver City, California, and the 38-year-old TV personality and pro wrestler shared some updates on Artem’s “terrifying” and persistent case of pneumonia.

“He’s fine.

Nikki shared, “He still has pneumonia, it’s crazy!”

“On Monday, he’ll be rescanned, so fingers crossed his lungs are better.”

When Artem was first diagnosed with COVID-19, Nikki, who has a one-year-old son Matteo with the Dancing With the Stars pro, noticed something was off.

“I could tell there was something wrong, and it was something more [serious], so I was like, ‘He needs to see a doctor!'” she recalled. “I was the one who was like, ‘We need to get him to a doctor!'”

Brie added, “His cough was so deep, and it still hasn’t gone away.”

Artem is “crazy fit” from his work as a DWTS pro and tour dancer, as Nikki explained, so he’s in top physical shape, which should have helped him overcome his illness.

“It’s been scary for a while,” she explained, “and all we can do now is hope it heals because it’s his lungs.”

Artem updated fans on his health via Twitter earlier this month, revealing that he’d been prescribed a second round of antibiotics to help him fight pneumonia.

“So, I had another X-Ray yesterday, and it came back with pneumonia,” he explained.

“Well, I just got a new round of antibiotics.”

Of course, this is the second option.

Hopefully, this one will work like a charm and clear my lungs of pneumonia.”

Artem was forced to leave DWTS in January after announcing “unexpected health issues.” At the time, he posted on Instagram that he would be leaving the tour for a while in the hopes of recovering and rejoining the cast and crew “as quickly as possible.”

According to an ET source, the tour is going on as planned, and Artem will be back “in the very near future.”

CONNECTED MATERIAL:

Nikki Bella Shares Health Update on Artem Chigvintsev’s ‘Terrifying’ Pneumonia Battle (Exclusive)