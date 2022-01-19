Artery, Camden Art Centre, review by Allison Katz: thrillingly personal

Paintings of naked men, flaming hearts, her husband, and herself by the artist are disorienting but delightfully playful.

Allison Katz’s paintings are unsettling – even unsettling.

The real and fantastical, mythic and everyday are all bundled together with symbolic references that we struggle to understand, just as they are in mystical medieval art.

What about the purple monkeys clambering around an image of a saint’s hand holding a flaming heart? Why is that naked man crawling in a field of oxen?

Katz’s trademark is creepy ambiguity: everything appears to be connected but just beyond comprehension in the world of her crisply graphic paintings.

This concise survey of the rising Montreal-born, London-based painter’s recent work is disorienting from the start.

As you enter, turn left and you’ll see a full-size painting of a lift with doors open, ready to take you downstairs and out of the gallery.

When you turn around, you’ll see a painted rooster sprinting across the gap between two walls.

The chicken is set up as a punchline in the film’s title, The Other Side (2021).

These are cartoon jokes, which are made odder by the fact that these are not cartoon paintings: they are large works that require caution.

Katz has a fantastic poker face.

You never know who or what is being played during this show.

Is Posterchild (2021) – a painted page from a fictitious family photo album – sincere or a visual joke? The odd possibility is that she is both playful and sincere at the same time.

This is a personal show with many references to herself and her family, as well as a lot of deception and gymnastics.

What’s in a name for Katz? It’s an opportunity for puns and wordplay.

She appears in the show’s titles, graphics, and symbolism: All Is On.

Kat’s Alley

Ms. MASK (a.k.a. AKA MASK) is a fictional character created

Allison Sarah Katz is a fictional character.

The irony continues with the exhibition title, Artery, which makes painting sound both silly (like tomfoolery) and necessary (like a blood vessel).

Some of the works could be classified as self-portraiture.

The most obvious (in that it includes a full, visible image of the artist) shows Katz modeling for the cleverawkward fashion brand Miu Miu (which she did last year).

It’s a retouched and manipulated image that’s been painted.

