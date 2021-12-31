Arthur Bowen, who played Albus Severus Potter in the film Harry Potter, is unrecognizable ten years later.

Arthur Bowen, who played Albus Severus Potter in the Harry Potter movies, is unrecognizable ten years later.

Arthur, 23, portrayed Albus Severus Potter, Harry Potter’s second child, in the seventh installment of the acclaimed franchise.

Arthur has gained over thirty thousand followers on Twitter since his appearance in “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2.”

He didn’t tell his parents he was auditioning for the role.

They only learned about it after receiving a letter from the casting crew asking Arthur to return to London for more auditions.

In the film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, he played a Boy at Chestnut Stand.

After his one appearance in the franchise, Arthur did not pursue acting.

Arthur, who is from West Oxfordshire, enjoys football and plays for his school and local team.

Severus Snape, who also happens to be his character’s name, is his favorite Harry Potter character.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which will air on New Year’s Day, will commemorate two decades since the first of eight Harry Potter films, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, was released.

The franchise’s cast and crew will reunite – out of character – at Hogwarts, and things are bound to get emotional.

The stars are overjoyed to be reunited with their former coworkers after such a long time, and they frequently state that they will always be bound for life through the films.

“It feels like no time has passed and loads of time has passed!” Emma Watson exclaims during a sit-down conversation with Rupert Grint, 33.

“When things get really dark, and times are really hard, there’s something about Harry Potter that makes life richer,” she said, tearing up.

“It’s a strong bond that we’ll always have,” Rupert agreed with his pal.

“We’re family, and we’ll always be there for each other.”

Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, producer David Heyman, and filmmakers Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell, and David Yates are among the Harry Potter film alumni who have joined the memorable tribute.

On New Year’s Day, 2021, exclusively on Sky and streaming service NOW, watch Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.