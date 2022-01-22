Arthur Harrow, played by Ethan Hawke, only appeared in one Marvel comic in 1985.

Marvel Studios has shown a willingness to include minor characters in their films.

However, the Disney(plus) Moon Knightshow, starring Ethan Hawke as Arthur Harrow and Gaspard Ulliel as Midnight Man, has reached the pinnacle of obscurity.

Even comic book fans went online to look up “Who is Arthur Harrow?” because he only appeared in one comic book during the 1985 storyline “Fist of Khonshu.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Arthur Harrow, the villain played by Oscar Isaac in the movie Moon Knight.

For his medical work in pain theory, Arthur Harrow was nominated for the Nobel Prize.

According to Harrow, he used humane research methods and only performed limited animal testing.

Victoria Grail tracked down Harrow’s research and discovered that he was backed by Auschwitz-Birkenau scientists.

Marc Spector, aka Moon Knight, is enlisted to assist her in stopping Arthur Harrow’s human experiments.

However, as the story progresses, it becomes clear that Harrow is not working alone.

He was funded by OMNIUM, a mysterious organization.

And by’mysterious,’ we mean that Marvel Comics has kept the acronym’s meaning a secret for nearly four decades.

Dr. Strange and Moon Knight

Arthur Harrow was tracked down by Grail, but he managed to flee to what appeared to be OMNIUM headquarters, where he was told he could continue his research elsewhere.

Then he vanished.

Arthur Harrow never appeared again after issue 2 of the “Fist of Khonshu” storyline in 1985, so readers never found out.

In the Moon Knight comics, Ethan Hawke doesn’t appear to have much to work with when it comes to Arthur Harrow.

If Sony can bring Morbius back from the brink of obscurity, Moon Knight might be able to do the same.

Moon Knight’s Arthur Harrow could be a hint that Marvel is adapting some of the vigilante’s earliest stories.

Long before actors like Michael Keaton reinvented the hero in the Batsuit, Moon Knight’s stories from the 1970s and 1980s had that classic Batman feel to them.

Anton Mogart, aka Midnight Man, was another obscure character who did not make as many appearances as Harrow.

Following a skiing accident, Gaspard Ulliel, who played young Hannibal Lecter in Hannibal Rising and Anton Mogart (aka Midnight Man) in the upcoming Moon Knight series, died.

He was 37 years old at the time. https:t.cozHvhWnrQf7pic.twitter.com4QM1gLnonj

As Anton, Moon Knight cast Gaspard Ulliel…

