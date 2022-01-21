As a clip from past KUWTK seasons resurfaces on TikTok, fans are shocked by Khloe’s changing face over the years.

As a clip from previous KUWTK seasons resurfaces on TikTok, fans are shocked by Khloe’s changing face over the years.

As old clips from Keeping Up With the Kardashian resurfaced on TikTok, KARDASHIAN fans were taken aback by Khloe’s changing appearance over the years.

The 37-year-old’s appearance has changed dramatically over the years, and fans couldn’t believe it.

Khloe was seen in confessional interviews in every season of KUWTK in the TikTok video.

Khloe’s cheekbones grew more defined, her lips grew more plump, and her nose shrank over time.

Her weight loss was also visible, with the mother of one’s face appearing thinner as fans got glimpses of her looks from the first to last seasons of KUWTK.

Fans rushed to Reddit shortly after the video was posted on TikTok to discuss Khloe’s changing appearance over the years.

“Omg this is one hell of a transformation like I actually find it a little spooky how much she’s changed over the years… and (hashtag)15… whoa that was a trip,” one person wrote.

“So,” another person said.

A great deal of it.

“Operation.”

“She got lip fillers in season 11,” a follower observed, “and then everything changed after season 15.”

“She should have stopped the surgery in season 10, she starts to look insane by season 12 and the way she completely ruined her face with those nose jobs is criminal,” another Reddit user commented.

Others mocked Khloe for claiming to have had only minor cosmetic procedures over the years, with one user writing, “One nose job my a**.”

“Guyyyyys, it’s just contouring (in her baby voice),” another sarcastically added.

While Khloe has altered her appearance through procedures, she has also been chastised in the past for photo editing.

Khloe Kardashian shared a stylish photoshoot on Instagram earlier this month, in which she looked stunning in a tight mini dress.

Fans couldn’t help but notice that the KUWTK star appeared to edit the photos despite her stunning appearance.

When fans noticed her garishly long hands and sharp white nails in the photos, they were tipped off.

Instagram users speculated in the comments section that the photos were the result of a botched photoshop job.

“OMG, they’re actually terrifyingly long, hahaha!” exclaimed one person.

“It takes.2 seconds to zoom in and see where this was photo shopped,” another explained.

“Wow, don’t you have a public relations team reviewing this before you post it?”

“I know it has to be a bad edit, but I just couldn’t keep quiet when I saw it!” one fan said, blaming the technology.

Khloe posted the edited photos as she deals with the drama surrounding her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 30,…

