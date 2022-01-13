As a dating coach, I can tell you that butterflies can be a huge red flag in a relationship.

As a dating coach, I can tell you that butterflies can be a huge red flag in your relationship.

WE’RE ALL ON THE LOOKOUT for those tell-tale red flags when we’ve just started dating someone new – things like misogynistic jokes, constant talk about their ex, poor hygiene, and so on.

However, we’ve always been told that butterflies in the stomach are a clear sign that you like this person.

It’s not always that simple, according to dating coach Lauren Zoeller.

The relationship expert said it’s perfectly normal to feel butterflies before your first or second date in a TikTok video.

She claims, however, that after the third, you should take a breather and assess your situation.

“Having butterflies when you’re with someone after dating them for a while is actually a sign from your nervous system that something isn’t right about the relationship,” Lauren explained.

Lauren, on the other hand, claims that “true intimacy” with that special someone is “like coming home.”

“Butterflies can be a sign that the relationship isn’t safe or that you need deeper healing,” she continued.

“A little nervousness is normal on the first couple of dates, but if it’s been a while, it’s time to call it quits!”

Lauren responded to a viewer who claimed butterflies were a “sign of excitement” by saying, “Yes! At first.”

Long-term, however, they may result in an unbalanced nervous system response.”

“So true,” one responded, “I had terrible butterflies and it was a huge warning that I ignored!”

“I didn’t realize that when I was in my twenties,” another added.

“I dated the guy for almost two years before breaking up with him.”

Others, on the other hand, claimed that three dates was insufficient time to truly get to know someone.

“Geez three dates is nothing!!! C’mon now,” another wrote.

