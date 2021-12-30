As a dating expert, here are six telltale signs that your date wants to kiss you at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve.

As a dating expert, I’ve compiled a list of six telltale signs that your date wants to kiss you at midnight on New Year’s Eve.

When you’re at a party and want to figure out if your date is going to make a move, a DATING expert revealed the subtle signs to look out for.

If you’re planning a midnight kiss on New Year’s Eve, there are a few things to keep an eye on around the person you’re eyeing.

If you’re feeling good, a party is a great place to work out, but if you’re not good at picking up on signals, don’t worry; dating coach Persia Lawson has the lowdown on how he’ll show you he’s interested in subtle ways.

“The first thing is the most obvious, but it’s also a biggie,” she said in an interview with Fabulous.

Keep an eye out for eye contact.

“If someone likes you, they’ll keep looking at you and trying to catch your attention.

It’s a big plus when people smile at you and give you long looks.”

When he makes eye contact with you while speaking to a friend, it’s an extension of the glances across the room.

“Whispering to their mates while looking in your direction is another classic sign,” Persia explained.

When they’re not trying to be subtle, they may be hoping you’ll notice and catch them in the act.”

Another red flag is when people make an effort to stay in your orbit, as the love coach describes it.

“If someone likes you, they’ll make sure they’re in your line of sight and constantly around you at the party,” she explained.

Persia went on to say that some people will try to get your attention by making loud, bold movements.

“This one is a little more immature,” she explained, “but they often try to get your attention.”

“They could do this by being boisterous with their friends and then looking over to see if you’re paying attention.”

Keep an eye out for people who spend more time with you than with their friends when it comes to paying attention to you.

Persia explained that you should pay attention to how they show they’re listening to you and how many questions they ask during those conversations.

“Say you’re talking to a group of friends; if someone likes you, they’ll really listen to what you’re saying,” she explained.

Playful conversation can make women feel as if they’re being friend-zoned, but more often than not, the person is flirting with them.

“You’ll notice them nodding their heads to indicate that they’re engaged, which they are…

