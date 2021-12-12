As a joke, boys used to ask for my phone number; I got the last laugh; people don’t believe I’m the same person.

MOST GIRLS in secondary school were the brunt of a boys’ joke.

As one woman knows all too well, a common trick used by boys is to pretend to like us, get our reaction, and then laugh about it with their friends.

zeenahmua, a TikTok user, posted a video reminiscing about these times, which has received over 250k views.

Zeenah Faridi, a makeup artist based in England, has been sharing her incredible glow-up since graduating from high school, which would make those boys think twice about pulling a prank on her.

“Go ask for her number, it would be so funny,” she wrote over a photo of herself when she was in secondary school.

“We could have been so good together,” Zeenah says in response to the Careless Whisper lyrics.

Users of the app have been astounded by her remarkable transformation since leaving school, with some even doubting that she is the same person.

“Those are two different people,” one said.

“I don’t see one similar feature,” another user said.

Other users were blown away by her glow-up, with one commenting, “How sis? Help a sister out.”

“I need a tutorial,” another user commented.

Because some users didn’t believe it was her or that she was using social media filters, Zeenah shared another video of herself glowing without make-up.

Users were persuaded at this point and remarked on Zeenah’s natural beauty.

“BRO, how do I glow-up like this? Any tips?” wrote one.

Others thought Zeenah was attractive when she was younger and now.

a

2nd

three

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED AT FABULOUS BINGO.