As a kid, Keanu Reeves slung chestnuts at his teachers.

Keanu Reeves is regarded as one of Hollywood’s most likable actors.

He’s never been in any public scandals, and he always appears to treat his colleagues and fans with respect.

Reeves wasn’t exactly a troublemaker when he was younger.

As a child, he was rambunctious and inquisitive.

But, according to Reeves, the worst thing he did as a kid was throw chestnuts at his teachers.

As a child, Reeves moved around a lot.

He was born in Lebanon’s Beirut.

However, following his parents’ divorce, the actor and his mother relocated to Sydney, Australia, then to New York City before settling in Toronto at the age of eight.

Reeves spent his childhood and adolescence in Ontario, attending four different high schools.

He eventually received a green card through his father and relocated to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career.

The actor revealed that he was a latchkey kid who hung out with other home-alone kids in his Yorkville neighborhood in a 2021 feature for Esquire.

The chestnut trees lined his street.

As a result, when the hard-shelled fruits fell, the children would crack them open and fight over them.

Reeves found the fast life in LA to be a lot wilder than he was used to after growing up in a somewhat sheltered life in Toronto.

And, in a 1990s interview with Interview Magazine, the John Wick star claimed that those chestnut fights were the worst of his childhood antics.

“I realize how safe and sheltered my upbringing was now when I see stuff in LA,” Reeved told the outlet.

“We didn’t even do graffiti; we’d make Fireball 500 go-carts.”

We used to throw chestnuts at teachers’ heads, and hash and LSD started to become popular in eighth grade.”

Reeves was a good student when he was younger.

However, because of his inquisitive nature and unique perspectives, he was expelled from school.

In 2008, Reeves told the Daily Mail that he went to four different high schools in five years.

“Academically, I was OK; I excelled in English and creative writing, and I was a member of the chess team.”

TheMatrixstar ultimately chose to attend a performing arts high school.

Even so, Reeves’ proclivity for questioning authority didn’t bode well for him.

“It was a small school,” Reeves says, “and I guess I didn’t fit in.”

