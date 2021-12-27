As a Latin artist, Anthony Ramos claims that being put in a box ‘hurts.’

It Hurts Anthony Ramos to Be Put in a Box as a Latin Artist (Exclusive)

Anthony Ramos despises being confined to a box.

In the upcoming episode of Face to Face With Becky G, the In the Heights star sits down with Becky G to discuss why it hurts him to hear that he would be more marketable in the music industry if he leaned into Latin music.

“You’re the one who keeps track of your life.

“Yo, I can’t write a better group of songs than this,” Ramos says in an exclusive ET video.

“And the steaming platform, or someone from some company, says, ‘But he’s Latin.'”

Why doesn’t he make Latin music?’ And you’re like, ‘What?!’ ‘Or if he did, we’d be more invested in him.'”

He goes on, “I’ve heard this.”

“It hurts because you’re like, ‘This is the best stuff I’ve ever written,’ and then you get this executive here, this person there, telling you that if you leaned this way more, you’d be more marketable.”

“But this is what I’m doing,” Ramos says with zeal.

“This is what I’m pouring out of my heart when I walk into the studio,” she says.

So you just want me to write whatever’s more marketable, but you don’t want me to say what’s on my mind?”

“This is what you need to be doing because this is where we see you,” the Hamilton star continues as he makes a square shape.

“You’ve entered a box.”

Apart from acting, Ramos has released one EP, The Freedom EP (2018), and two studio albums, The Good and the Bad (2019) and Love and Lies (2021), both of which have a RandB, hip-hop, pop feel to them.

“The vibe is everything I grew up on,” Ramos told ET in 2019 as he prepared to release his first album.

“It’s got that New York vibe to it, with hip-hop and pop thrown in for good measure.”

Every song is based on lyrics.

The music follows the words.

The music complements the story, even during transitions, and it’s one of those albums that makes you want to put on your headphones and just listen.

I want people to listen to this album as if it were a book.”

He also offered some words of wisdom to any young aspirant.

Anthony Ramos Says ‘It Hurts’ to Be Put in a Box as a Latin Artist (Exclusive)