As a maternity nurse, I can tell you why breastfeeding isn’t always the best option and how it can cause more harm than good.

As a maternity nurse, I can tell you why breastfeeding isn’t always the best option and how it can actually cause more harm than good.

When it comes to feeding babies, I disagree with health organizations such as the World Health Organization, which states that “breast is best.”

This message puts a lot of pressure on new mothers, which can cause a lot of stress.

Postnatal depression is becoming more common, and I’ve heard so many stories from new mothers about being stuck in hospitals, exhausted and in pain, and not being able to enjoy their newborns because they feel obligated to breastfeed.

It saddens me greatly.

If a mother dislikes breastfeeding, she should not feel bad about stopping.

Her happiness and well-being are two of the most important factors in ensuring her baby’s happiness, safety, and health.

Breastfeeding is often described as the most natural thing in the world, but this isn’t true for all women, and this can make some new mothers feel inadequate.

It can be difficult to breastfeed effectively if a baby has tongue tie, reflux, or is particularly sleepy at first.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT MAKING A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

As a result, the baby is unsettled, doesn’t gain weight well, and becomes trapped in a snacking cycle, leaving everyone exhausted.

The most important thing is that baby gets enough nutrition, so we need to reframe the baby feeding narrative to emphasize that fed is best, whether it’s breast milk or formula.

A happy baby is a fed baby, and a happy mother is a happy mother.

In the long run, it makes no difference whether a child was fed breast milk or formula as a baby.

You don’t go into a classroom of five-year-olds and separate the children who have been breastfed from those who haven’t.

What new mothers should do is what feels right to them.

A baby will thrive regardless of the feeding method as long as they have a happy and loving home – here’s how to get the most out of breastfeeding.

‘Feeding on demand’ is recommended by most health professionals, and new mothers should avoid expressing milk in the first few months.

That is not good advice for either the mother or the child.

Expressing during the first few weeks allows mothers to relax while their children are being fed by their fathers or other family members, which is great for bonding.

It also ensures that baby takes a bottle early on, reducing the likelihood of later bottle refusal.

When milk levels are high after the first feed of the day, I recommend expressing to create a small stash to store in the fridge or freezer for top-ups.

When you pump at the end of a feed, you’re telling your body to make more milk.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.