As a nail technician, I can tell you that using your phone or slouching in your chair during an appointment is a bad idea.

As a nail technician, I can tell you that using your phone or slouching in your chair during an appointment is never a good idea.

When you’re getting your nails done, do you check your phone?

According to one nail technician, you’re committing one of the most serious nail cardinal sins.

Bari, the owner of New York’s Studio Bari Nails, took to TikTok to share a video on “how to be a good nail client.”

“Put the phones down,” for example, is at the top of the list.

“Most of us are on a tight schedule, so we have to stick to the game plan,” she explained.

“Pay attention to what we’re doing and ask questions if you have any; we can talk about nails all day.”

Except for fuzzy sweaters, almost anything goes to a nail appointment.

Bari explained in a video comment that the “fuzzy sweater could shed and leave fuzzies in your manicure.”

“Don’t slouch back in your chairsit sideways,” Bari wrote at the end of her list.

“We need your hands close by; our backs are already sore from sitting in this position all day.”

While some people were willing to follow the advice for their next appointment, others were not.

One person argued, “I like my phone because it’s like my time.”

“If you don’t pay attention to what’s going on, your hand could be laying in a position that makes it more difficult to work on,” Bari responded.

“Yes! Sometimes I will literally be laying over the table to reach their nails after asking about 5 times to bring their hand closer!” wrote another nail tech, praising Bari’s video.

Bari responded, “Isn’t it exhausting asking for the THIRD TIME?”

