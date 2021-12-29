As a nod to Will Smith’s favorite old school rap classic, The Basketball Court was included in the lyrics of ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.’

One of Will Smith’s most famous raps is from the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song.

It’s on par with DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince’s “Parents Just Don’t Understand,” though The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air lyricists might have an unfair advantage.

The theme song aired every week for six seasons and was syndicated indefinitely.

Smith now reveals the source of one of the film’s most famous lines.

Smith’s new autobiography, Will, details his life and career.

He discusses his rap influences early in the book, including the Grandmaster Caz rap that influenced The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme.

Grandmaster Caz’s “Yvette” was Smith’s biggest rap influence.

As a result, when he wrote the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air lyrics, he made sure to include a tribute to his hero.

“It’s probably unnecessary to point out the parallels,” he wrote, “but to gild the proverbial lily: I always loved that Caz was on a basketball court when he made the call to Yvette.”

“So, in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s theme song, I put my character on a basketball court as well – a quiet homage to the legend.”

After a brawl on a basketball court, Will is sent to Bel-Air.

“I was shooting some B-ball outside of the school when a couple of guys who were up to no good started causing trouble in my neighborhood,” Smith wrote in his book, citing the lyrics to “Yvette.”

It’s been a long time, but I’ll never forget it.

I ended up in bed with a girl named Yvette.

I was terrified, but I was able to flee.

That’s why I’m here today, speaking with you…

I was shooting up the rock outside my school.

A crowd had gathered around my box to listen to what I had to say.

It was just the four of us: me, the L, the A, and the Al’.

After that, I snuck away to make a phone call.

And it’s a decision I’m still proud of.

