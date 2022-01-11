As a psychologist, I can tell you exactly what sex dreams about your boss, neighbor, or ex mean.

This is what sex dreams about your boss, neighbor, or ex really mean, according to me, a psychologist.

You might believe that fantasizing about getting off with your boss or a higher-ranking employee means you want to be in their bedroom.

However, it’s more likely that you’d like to join them in the boardroom.

“People get terribly excited and confused about sex dreams,” says Ian Wallace, author of Decode Your Dreams.

“However, it is really a reflection on what you are most passionate about in life and how you commit to channeling your energy into that passion.”

“The ultimate self-portrait, or selfie, is a dream.”

This week, it was revealed that one-third of us fantasize about sleeping with our neighbors.

Ian explains what sexy dreams about various people imply to Yasmin Harisha.

YOU’RE ABOUT TO MAKE THE SAME MISTAKE AGAIN: Just when you think they’ve left your life for good, they reappearance in the middle of your dream.

“This is a very common dream, and it doesn’t mean you should start texting them when you’re drunk, or decide to get back with them,” Ian cautions.

“It’s telling you that you need to be more aware of your surroundings and let go of old habits that aren’t serving you.”

“It could be that you’re waking up to the fact that you have the freedom to do things your way and stand on your own two feet.”

“If you’re in a relationship, it’s also a warning not to repeat your previous romantic partner’s relationship patterns with your current romantic partner.”

THAT MEETING SHOULD BE HEADED BY YOU: We’ve all been there.

A strange, sexualized dream about a work manager you despise.

Do you agree with me?

You most likely don’t, according to Ian.

“Bosses symbolize power and the ability to use that power,” he says.

“It suggests that you should promote yourself in your waking life.”

“Rather than always feeling like you need other people’s permission to pursue your passions, this is telling you that you need to promote your own needs and goals.”

So, rather than wanting to be in bed with your boss, you want to be in the boardroom with him or her, and you’re telling yourself that you need to push yourself to get there.

EMBRACE YOUR HIDDEN TALENTS: Dreaming about sex with your partner is never a bad thing.

But what if you’re doing a lot more experimenting in your head than you are in reality?

Is this a sign that something is wrong in your relationship? Fortunately, it isn’t.

“Sex with your partner is about becoming really comfortable with your partner,” Ian explains.

