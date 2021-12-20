As a psychologist, I’ve noticed that when people cheat on their partners, they always do the same thing, and it’s very easy to spot.

I’m a psychologist, and I’ve noticed that when people cheat on their partners, they always do the same thing, and it’s very easy to spot.

ALMOST nothing is more heartbreaking than discovering you’ve been duped; it not only shatters your confidence and self-esteem, but it also leaves you unable to trust anyone else.

In the majority of cases, cheating takes place behind one’s back, and the person never discovers what their loved one has been up to.

If you’re in a relationship, a psychologist has revealed the phrase to watch out for if you suspect your partner of being unfaithful.

”Disclaimer: this only works if you haven’t betrayed their trust,” Daniel Acon explains.

”Otherwise, they may have a valid reason for their feelings toward you.”

According to him, you may be in for a disappointment if your partner suddenly starts acting suspicious and doesn’t trust you.

”If you’re dating someone and they accuse you of cheating or are concerned that you’re talking to other people without providing evidence, it’s likely that they’re cheating and talking to other people.”

He explains, ”They’re just worried you’re doing the same thing.”

This is referred to as projection in psychology, according to Daniel.

”People have a tendency to project their inner selves onto others.”

He sums it up, ”This is some next level mind games.”

While some people praised the advice, such as this person who wrote: ”This is old saying, yes it is true,” others disagreed.

”This is not correct; if a person has trust issuestrama, they will question everyone; it has nothing to do with them doing the same thing, and everything to do with their need to heal.”

”Not really,” another Instagram user agreed.

What if someone is anxious and afraid of being abandoned.”

”Not really because I was constantly accusing my ex of cheating and I wasn’t cheating and I found out years later I was right they were talking to the woman I was worried about I hadn’t done anything,” according to another critical viewer.

