As a psychotherapist, I believe you should never ask your child “why.”

This is why, as a psychotherapist, you should never ask your child “why.”

WHEN a child misbehaves, one of the first questions parents ask is, “Why did you do that?”

But, according to Jen O’Rourke, a psychotherapist, that’s the worst thing you could ask.

In a recent TikTok video, she began with the phrase “quick tip.”

“This is the one question you should never ask your child if they misbehave.”

“It’s one of the first things they tell us not to ask a child in a therapy session when we’re working with them.”

“The question is, ‘why?'” says the author.

She went on to explain why she didn’t ask why, stating that many children don’t understand why they did something.

“So, when we ask, ‘Why did you hit your sister?,’ your child won’t be able to say, ‘Well, I was feeling a little disorganized and tired today and couldn’t control my impulses.’

“They could say, ‘I’m not sure.'”

Then you press even harder for an explanation.

“Or, on occasion, younger children will simply create a response because they feel obligated to do so for you.

“Or it just puts them on the defensive and makes them go cognitive when they’re still not regulated and emotional,” says the narrator.

Jen suggests making a statement or asking different questions instead of asking why.

Jen said in another video, in response to a mother’s question about what she should do if one of her children hits the other, “My go to is to one, make sure my child is regulated, because if they’re angry and screaming, I’m not going to be able to have a good conversation, so I might wait a minute.”

“And my default is what’s known as sportscasting, which is when I say what I saw to start a conversation.”

“Saying something like, ‘I saw you guys playing Lego in there,’ or something along those lines.”

Everything appeared to be going well, and you appeared to be having a good time, until your sister suddenly developed a red mark on her face, indicating that something had gone wrong.'”

“Sometimes that’s enough to get the conversation started,” she continued.

“Or even just saying, ‘Hey, what happened back there?'” she went on to say.

“The more engagement you get, the better you’ll be able to teach a lesson and connect with people.”

“Perhaps something happened that you didn’t notice, and they require a skill to solve the problem.”

Other parents who commented on the video praised Jen’s suggestions, with one saying, “Your videos are so much more helpful to me than much of the gentle parenting content I find.”

Continue to send them!”

“That makes SO much sense!!” exclaimed another mother.

“It eliminates the accusation and defensiveness right away.”

