As a relationship expert, I believe that these rules should be included in every marriage – they may help you avoid divorce.

Being married isn’t always easy or straightforward, and one expert believes this is due to our failure to follow rules.

Rules and boundaries can be ‘good’ for marriage, according to a relationship expert and dating coach.

Alex Mellor-Brook, Co-Founder (MD), Internationally Certified Matchmaker, and Dating Expert at Select Personal Introductions, explains why couples should make marriage rules together.

“Rules, boundaries, or whatever you want to call them, are good for marriage,” he said.

“The rules provide a clear indication of when an action or remark is likely to irritate the person you care about the most.

“However, there may be disagreements about where these boundaries should begin, so the rules must be mutually agreed upon rather than imposed on the partnership by a single individual.”

However, not everyone believes that rules are beneficial to marriages; some may argue that they are oppressive and unnecessary.

Relationship expert Alex explained that how each person in the relationship interprets the rule is critical, as one partner may have a trust issue if a boundary is crossed, while the other partner may find the same rule to be too restrictive for them personally.

According to the relationship coach, either party may perceive the rules as oppressive, which may cause the other person to doubt their own trustworthiness.

Rules, like everything else in a relationship, are about reaching an agreement.

It can’t just be about them or you, Alex says; it has to be about the ‘US.’

The expert from Select Personal Introductions revealed the top nine rules that every marriage should follow, as well as why each one can prevent a divorce.

Because misunderstandings lead to frustration and arguments, having communication as a marriage ‘rule’ is a good place to start.

“It’s not just about talking to each other, but also about listening and making sure your partner understands,” Alex explained.

“It’s also crucial to communicate at the right time because distractions can make it difficult to be heard and understood.”

“Set aside time for both partners to talk about their feelings or situations, whether financial, children, or career-related, as well as current events in their lives.”

The relationship coach also explained how using ‘affirmations’ as a rule in marriage can help couples avoid divorce by reminding them to express their feelings.

Affirmations are important because they express how you feel about your partner, how important they are to you, and also help your partner feel good about themselves, according to Alex.

Express gratitude for something they have gone out of their way to do for you, compliment on a new hairstyle, new clothing or jewellery.