As a result of Amy Duggar’s positive COVID-19 test, her family has decided to postpone their Christmas celebrations.

As a result of Amy Duggar’s positive COVID-19 test, her family has decided to cancel their Christmas celebrations.

Christmas is a little late this year.

Amy King (née Duggar) tested positive for COVID-19 just before her family’s Christmas celebrations.

“Christmas has been postponed until further notice.”

“My test results came back positive, my husband is quarantined in our bedroom, and his quarantine is ending soon,” the 19 Kids and Counting star, 35, captioned a Saturday, December 24, Instagram photo of her and husband Dillon King on FaceTime.

“My quarantine began yesterday, and I’m in the upstairs bedroom, away from everyone!”

“I don’t have a fever, but the body aches and chills are terrible,” the niece of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar wrote on social media.

My mother and Daxxy [Dillon’s son] are fine, and I can hear Elf playing downstairs.”

“Definitely not the Christmas I had hoped for, but I’ll be posting our Christmas in January,” she continued.

… Found out that Delta Airlines has canceled 200 flights as a result of Omicron, and that’s the airline we flew on from Atlanta.”

Due to their COVID quarantines, the owner of the 3130 clothing boutique revealed that none of their family’s holiday plans, including wrapping presents and taking a family portrait, were completed.

“We are separated from each other,” Amy wrote, “but life is still good and there is so much to smile about.”

“And, even though I’ll be trapped for ten days, I’ll use it to grow closer to God, watch some blockbuster movies, and rest.”

I’m so grateful to mom for looking after our little guy— we love you so much!! Until we get better, Merry MERRY Christmas! (hashtag)KingCovidChristmas.”

