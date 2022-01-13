As a result of the pending sex abuse lawsuit, Prince Andrew has been stripped of royal patronage and military ties.

As a result of the pending sex abuse lawsuit, Prince Andrew has been stripped of royal patronages and military ties.

With the queen’s approval, Britain’s Prince Andrew has been stripped of royal patronages and military ties, a day after a US district judge denied his motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, who claims he sexually abused her when she was 17.

“The Duke of York will continue to refrain from performing any public duties and will defend this case as a private citizen,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said on Thursday.

According to a royal source, all of his roles have been returned to Queen Elizabeth II and will be redistributed among other members of the royal family.

In addition, he will no longer refer to himself as “His Royal Highness” in any official capacity.

Because of a 2009 deal Guiffre made with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Andrew’s lawyers argued that the lawsuit, which is now moving forward, should be dismissed.

The 2009 agreement “cannot be seen” as benefiting Andrew, according to Judge Lewis Kaplan.

It’s possible that Andrew will decide to go to court to fight the case, but given the negative impact that would have on his family, most analysts believe this is highly unlikely.

He could also refuse to cooperate with a trial if it goes ahead because he is a UK resident, but this strategy could backfire.

According to CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman, the prince’s best option is to try to reach an out-of-court settlement with Giuffre to avoid the case going to trial.

However, Giuffre would have to agree to that option, and her legal team has shown no interest in doing so thus far.

Andrew “should be panicking,” Giuffre, who claims the prince sexually assaulted her multiple times as a teenager, told CBS News in 2020 that Andrew “needs to be held accountable.”

Prince Andrew has never been charged with a crime and denies all of the allegations.

Despite the fact that the two were photographed together when Giuffre was a teenager, he claims he has no recollection of meeting him.

In the same photo is Epstein’s former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted in December of grooming and trafficking minors for sexual abuse.

Andrew’s reputation as a handsome, playboy prince has been permanently tarnished by his friendships with.

