As an air ambulance pilot, Prince William discusses his emotional struggles.

As an air ambulance pilot, Prince William opens up about his emotional crisis.

PRINCE William has spoken out about an emotional crisis he experienced while serving as an air ambulance pilot, saying it made him feel “as if the entire world was dying.”

The Duke of Cambridge, 39, was near tears as he admitted the trauma of the job’s pressures had hit home a few weeks after he flew to help a boy on the verge of death, and admitted: “It even makes me quite emotional now.”

William, a father of three, said he was “lucky enough” to find someone in the Air Ambulance Service who could help him work through his feelings.

He also explained why he is campaigning for 999 heroes to receive better mental health care, stating that there is no “stigma or taboo” in seeking help.

During a candid Apple Fitness(plus) podcast about the impact of dealing with 999 emergencies, the Prince choked up.

From 2015 to 2017, he worked a night shift for East Anglia Air Ambulance, returning home each night to be with his wife Kate, 39, and their children George, eight, and Charlotte, six.

Louis, who was three at the time, arrived a year after he had left.

“Seeing patients and families ripped apart on almost a daily basis, that routine, you just get into a habit of head down and get on with it,” he said of his time there.

“I only applied for one job.”

It wasn’t even a long distance.

The very best.

We were only in the air for about 15 minutes.

And that was the wonderful thing… you know, you get the plane out as quickly as possible.

“I remember the crew who were on board, they were great friends of mine.”

A paramedic and a doctor were on board, as well as another pilot.

“And the call we get is very brief, with very little information.

So we were expecting a minor injury case.

“It was clear right away that this young person was in serious trouble, having been hit by a car.”

“Of course, there are some things in life that you don’t want to see.

We were only concerned with fixing this boy at the time.

“And the parents are hysterical… screaming, wailing, not knowing what to do, and in, in real pain.”

And it’s a part of you.

“However, our team got to work and stabilized the boy, after which it was just a matter of getting him out of there and into the hospital.”

“Everything happened at a breakneck speed.

We were able to get the patient there in less than an hour.

It provides the best chance of survival for the patient.”

Wills admitted to being “pretty upset” when he returned home that night.

“I wasn’t crying,” he said.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.