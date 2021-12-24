As an expert reveals a hidden message in a rare puzzle, guests on Antiques Roadshow gape open-mouthed.

Justin Croft of ANTIQUES ROADSHOW stunned a guest with his 19th-century puzzle evaluation.

The BBC show went to Stonor Park in Oxfordshire and met a guest who had a unique puzzle.

“It’s a wonderful thing,” said expert Justin, referring to the “wonderful” image created by the jigsaw.

It appeals to me greatly.

“I must say, I’ve never seen anything like this on the roadshow, and it’s actually a very complicated jigsaw when we look at it.”

“It’s fairly simple to do, but once you’ve completed it and begin reading about it, it’s a puzzle in and of itself.”

“This was something that I was given to do when I was a child and went to stay with my grandparents, really from the age of about nine or ten,” the guest revealed.

“She gave it to me when I was in my early twenties, and I’ve kept it since.”

“Oh, that’s fantastic,” Justin said.

We can see a date down here, which I believe is 1807.

“Isn’t it true that these children are being led down a path in this puzzle?”

“As you put the puzzle together, the path becomes clear,” he added.

“They pass through this gate, the gate of languages, so I assume they’re learning how to read and write.”

“They’re going through all sorts of trials and tribulations, and they have to keep themselves on this central path in the middle, don’t they?”

“It’s a moralistic game, and at the end of the day, there’s this thing called the Temple of Truth, which is located on the Hill of Science.”

Justin was ecstatic to see that the jigsaw was still in its original wooden box.

“I think it’s an interesting piece because it tells us something about childhood 200 years ago, and it’s a particularly interesting period of childhood around 1800,” he said.

“Children were regarded as nothing more than small adults until around 1800.”

“Towards the end of the 18th century and the beginning of the 19th century, we get this whole idea of childhood as some special kingdom, and children should perhaps be treated differently, and receive an education and perhaps even be given toys, and a whole market of toys, games, and books for children springs up.”

“Does it have value?” he concluded, “I believe it does because you’ve kept it in such good shape.”

You’ve also kept the box, which is extremely important.”

The item, according to Justin, could be…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.