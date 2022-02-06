As an interior designer, I can tell you that these three features instantly make a room appear cheap and are simple to fix.

As an interior designer, I can tell you that these three characteristics instantly make a room look cheap and are simple to fix.

An interior designer has revealed three reasons why your home appears to be cheap, as well as what you can do to fix it.

@ctinteriors, a TikTok account, posted a video demonstrating common mistakes and, thankfully, how to fix them.

“Reasons why your room looks cheap,” they explained.

The first is if there is no “set color scheme” in place.

Second, direct lighting or LEDs can make a room appear more affordable.

Asymmetrical design is the third option.

So there you have it: choose a color scheme, make your room symmetrical, and use soft lighting to instantly elevate the appearance of your home.

Interior designers suggested using “lighter colors andamp; using storage that is organized to reduce the amount of space used” in small rooms in the comments.

The video has received over 17,000 likes, and they followed up with a video showing how other inexpensive features can include patterned carpets, small tiles, and no storage.

