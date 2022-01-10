As an old clip with Chelsea Houska’s daughter Aubree as a baby resurfaces, fans blast Adam Lind, Chelsea’s absent baby daddy.

Fans of Teen Mom slam Chelsea Houska’s absent baby daddy Adam Lind after an old clip of her daughter Aubree as a baby resurfaces.

TEEN Mom fans slammed Chelsea Houska’s absent baby daddy Adam Lind after an old video of him holding his daughter Aubree as a baby resurfaced.

In the resurfaced clip on Reddit, Chelsea’s 12-year-old daughter was a cute baby in a pink onesie.

As Adam, 32, parked his jeep in the driveway, the hood of a red car almost collided with it.

Aubree’s father was dressed in a bright blue hoodie and a white hat.

From the passenger seat, he gently picked up Aubree.

As she walked down the street, the little girl giggled.

As he entered their home, Adam carried Aubree in his arm.

Cole, 33, and the former Teen Mom 2 star are the parents of four children: Watson, four, Layne, three, and Walker, ten months.

Adam previously signed over parental rights to Paislee, his youngest daughter, to ex-girlfriend Taylor Halbur in 2018.

The way the absent father has ignored “basic infant car safety” in the short clip has angered Redditors.

“Aubree should have been properly harnessed in a backseat car seat in a car with a backseat,” one Redditor said.

“I’d rather carry my baby home on my back than let her ride in such a dangerous situation.”

“We know Adam didn’t need to be driving a vintage pickup with no back seat,” another Redditor wrote.

My dude, get a sedan.”

“It’s so scary to see her in a car with him after seeing his arrest record,” a third Redditor added.

“At this age, he’d already been arrested six times and was arrested the month Aubree was born.”

“If I were Chelsea, I would have had a massive fit and run to my lawyer,” a fourth person said.

“Every child deserves a loving present father,” commented one commentator.

“It’s a shame Aubree was stuck with this loser, but I’m glad she’s found one in Cole now.”

In a TikTok video, Aubree and her stepfather Cole showed off their dance moves.

Dance With Me Tonight by Olly Murs was playing in the background as they danced.

“Blow this up so Aubree thinks I’m cool,” Cole captioned the picture.

Fans of Teen Mom jumped into the comments section to express their admiration for Chelsea’s daughter’s “grown-up” appearance.

“How is she so grown-up?” one Teen Mom fan wondered, while another said, “I cannot believe Aubree is literally a teenager now.”

“Oh my god, she’s a mini Chelsea!” said a third Teen Mom fan.

Chelsea, recently,…

