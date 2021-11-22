As boyfriend Pete Davidson ‘plans a Christmas surprise,’ Kim Kardashian goes makeup-free and nearly busts out of her SKIMS dress.

As boyfriend Pete Davidson ‘plans a Christmas surprise,’ Kim Kardashian goes makeup-free and almost busts out of her SKIMS dress.

As her new beau Pete Davidson searches for the perfect Christmas gift, KIM Kardashian poses with a fresh face in a sultry skin-tight SKIMS dress.

On Instagram, the reality star showcased the outfit with a series of photos from the photoshoot.

Kim, 41, looked stunning in the body-hugging black gown, opting for a more natural look without make-up.

While leaning against a wooden chair, the model displayed a full-body shot of the ensemble.

In other photos, she was seen lying on a creme-colored couch with her fingers running through her long dark locks and holding a phone receiver.

In another shot, the actress was sprawled out on the couch with her bare feet locked on the camera.

“Just dropped the @skims Long Sleeve Soft Lounge Dress,” she wrote in the caption, referring to the new shop item.

They are extremely comfortable and amazing.

You can wear them as a cotton dress to bed or out.

SKIMSCOM is now accepting orders.”

The beauty mogul modeled the dress in both black and tan over the weekend to promote the comfortable loungewear ahead of its launch.

To allow fans to focus solely on the clothing item, the SKIMS founder went shoeless this time and wore no eye-catching jewelry.

Her comedian boyfriend’s plans for their first Christmas together were revealed by an insider in the sultry photos.

According to HollywoodLife, the Saturday Night Live star wants to make a good first impression on Kim because he wants to give her a unique “experience.”

“As the holidays approach, Pete has been pondering what to get Kim for Christmas,” a source told the outlet.

“The only decision he’s made is that he’d prefer it to be an experience rather than a material gift,” they added.

The Suicide Squad star is said to be seeking advice from friends and family for a meaningful present for the model, rather than buying her something material.

“He’s been asking friends and Kim’s family for suggestions, and he wants to take her somewhere and give her an experience she’ll never forget instead of buying her a purse, jewelry, or a car,” the source said.

Pete, 28, is planning ahead for the holidays despite the fact that the couple has only been romantically linked for about a month.

“He’s been joking around with his friends about how he hopes to find something for her on Black Friday that she’ll like, which will buy him some time to finish the actual gift he’s planning.”

