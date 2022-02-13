As ‘cameraman’ Bar Smith is praised for being’supportive,’ teen mom Ashley Jones flaunts her curves in a tight dress.

Ashley Jones, a teen mom, dazzled fans in a figure-hugging gown while her fiancé Bar Smith served as photographer.

Ashley, 24, wore a fitted ribbed dress and posed sexily while looking over her shoulder at the camera.

Her dark hair was styled in loose waves, and she wore a natural make-up palette to complete the look.

She joked that Bar needed some time to recover after taking the photo in her cream dress, which showed off her curves.

Ashley captioned the picture, “Clearly my camera man needed a break.”

Holly, Bar and Ashley’s four-year-old daughter, has fans praising her father for his support.

Ashley’s sultry photoshoot comes after she compared Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason to “Chewbacca” and referred to him as a “hairy monster.”

After David chastised fellow Teen Mom Leah Messer, the 24-year-old called him out.

David, 33, shared an article about Leah, 29, and her boyfriend Jaylan Mobley on Facebook earlier this week.

The article, which was shared by Jenelle, suggested that Leah could be expecting her fourth child.

“She’s a loser,” the MTV alum wrote alongside the story.

On Instagram, the Teen Mom fan account @TeenMomShaeRoom_ shared a screenshot of David’s post with the caption: “Why is she a loser David?”

While many fans slammed Jenelle’s husband in the comments section, Ashley stood firm in her support for her friend.

“Not chewy the chunky Chewbacca coming for my bishhh……,” the mother of one wrote.

“I like you because you always stand up for your friends,” one fan wrote.

One critic, however, accused Ashley of “body shaming” David, claiming she was heavier than Janelle’s husband.

“I weigh more than the hairy hairless monster himself… no ma’am,” the Teen Mom 2 star said in response.

“This was a terrible attempt.”

