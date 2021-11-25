As disgraced older brother Josh awaits a child pornography trial, Jill Duggar shares a cryptic quote about ‘bad times.’

As disgraced older brother Josh faces a child pornography trial, Jill Duggar shares a cryptic quote about ‘bad times.’

Before her disgraced brother Josh’s child pornography trial, JILL Duggar shared a cryptic quote about “bad times.”

Josh, a former cast member of Counting On, will stand trial on November 30 after being arrested in April on charges of “receiving and possessing child pornography.”

Jill shared a telling post on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, just days before the trial, that gave fans a glimpse into her mood.

“And the God of good times is still God in bad times,” the quote continued.

“And God of the Day is still God of the Night,” says the narrator.

The reality star appears to be keeping a low profile, with no mention of Thanksgiving celebrations with husband Derick Dillard and sons Israel and Samuel on social media.

“I think we’re going to have a late night of prep,” Jill said earlier this week.

“Over here, we still have pies to bake and food to prepare, but we have crafts going on, a diffuser going, and some good ole southern gospel music playing!”

Josh, her older brother, pleaded not guilty to two counts of child pornography in April.

He was accused of having “the worst of the worst” images of child pornography that authorities had ever seen.

In May, Homeland Security special agent Gerald Faulkner said downloads from a particular file were “in the top five of the worst of the worst that I’ve ever had to examine.”

Josh’s trial may last until December 3rd, according to reports.

According to court documents obtained exclusively by The Sun, the state intends to use his previous molestation scandal in the trial, for which he was never charged, and is seeking permission from the court.

Josh’s father, Jim Bob, confessed to local authorities in 2006 that he fondled the breasts and genitals of five young girls while they were sleeping in the family home, according to a police report published in 2015.

The state intends to use the police report as evidence at his trial, as it demonstrates his alleged “sexual interest in young girls.”

Josh is being housed with third-party custodians LaCount and Maria Reber, who are longtime friends of the Duggar family, until his trial.

With wife Anna present, he has complete access to his children.

In September, Anna, who gave birth to their seventh child this month, was accused of “smirking” as she left court with Josh.

“I’m convinced Josh will soon be free and able to raise his children,” she told The Sun exclusively.

Since then, a source told The Sun…

