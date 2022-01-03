As fans notice a gold band on Devin Booker’s wedding finger, Kendall Jenner sparks rumors that she secretly married him.

KENDALL Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Brooker have sparked rumors of a secret wedding.

Devin, 25, caused outrage when he wore a gold band on his wedding finger in a selfie posted by Kendall, 26, over the weekend.

The KUWTK star is seen snuggling up to Devin in the photo, his ring clearly visible while holding a glass of wine.

Kendall shared the adorable photo while on a romantic cabin getaway with the Pheonix Suns’ guard on New Year’s Eve.

In other photos from the relaxing trip, the couple can be seen sipping wine and relaxing in front of a fire.

Her fans flocked to the comments section to speculate on whether or not the couple had tied the knot.

“Is he wearing a wedding ring?” one person wondered, while another wondered, “Anyone else notice the ring on his hand???”

“Ummm… did they get married or what?” inquired a third fan.

Kendall and Devin first became romantically linked in April 2020, when they were spotted on a road trip to Arizona, and their relationship is notoriously private.

After ten months of dating, they finally went public with their relationship on Valentine’s Day.

The couple’s chemistry is “off the charts,” according to a source who previously told In Touch.

“They can’t take their hands off each other,” the insider claimed.

They have an organic relationship that isn’t forced.”

Kendall and Devin, on the other hand, spent the holidays apart, as the model spent Christmas with her family in Los Angeles and her basketball boyfriend was busy playing for the Golden State Warriors.

Kendall, on the other hand, gave her man a long-distance shout-out on her Instagram Stories.

“Christmas dayyy,” she captioned a photo of herself watching the game on a TV over a fireplace.

The couple has taken many vacations together, including a tropical getaway in September.

They also celebrated their birthdays together in October and November.

In an October photo, Kendall cuddled up to Devin and captioned it, “happy birthday best friend.”

Devin reciprocated by attending Kendall’s 26th birthday celebration.

The two have been friends for years, and they used to go on double dates when they were dating Ben Simmons and Jordyn Woods.

In the fall of 2020, things got hotter as the couple began to show more interest in one another and go on more romantic dates.

