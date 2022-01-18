As fans search for answers about Frosty’s death at the age of 24, his chilling final TikTok post appeared to predict his death.

Fans are searching for answers after Sad Frosty’s chilling final TikTok post appeared to predict his death.

The 24-year-old rapper died on January 14, but the cause of death has yet to be determined.

Frosty shared a clip from the music video for his 2018 track ADHD Freestyle on Thursday, a day before his death.

“This song changed my life so to Dontai for showing me love on this one,” he wrote alongside the video.

Hundreds of tributes have been left on the TikTok video, with one user simply writing “The caption” and a sad face emoji.

“Long live sad frosty,” someone else said.

“RIP man, I remember bumping ur (sic) songs after school 3 years ago in middle school,” said a third.

“It’s a genuine part of my life.”

He’s a true goat.

“You will never be forgotten.”

ADHD Freestyle is widely regarded as the song that catapulted Frosty’s YouTube career.

Frosty rapped about “flexing with depression” and “living his dreams” in another of his songs, Ice Cream.

“I been flexin’ on my haters every day, I live my dreams,” he says in the first verse.

“It’s official, my Travis 6’s, your jump man is on the wrong team.”

All my shoes are Icecream Man (Uh) (sic),” I’m feeling like Pharrell in 2007.

“B****, I’m flexing through depression (Huh? ), I’m posted at the crib,” the song continues.

“Making millions off of my music, man, I get it (yeah).”

I had to work hard for this s**t, and I set aside some time for it (Huh?).

“Good face card; I won’t be waiting in line for kicks, ayy.”

Along with hits like “magic!” and “Swerve,” Ice Cream was featured on Frosty’s album Sandbox.

Chief Keef, a rapper from the United States, stars in Swerve.

Frosty posted “they want that old frosty” months before his death on Instagram, which turned out to be his final post.

Because he wasn’t very active on social media, very little is known about the rapper.

In 2018, he made his last Facebook post.

His YouTube channel has a lot more content, including his popular Beavis and Butt-Head collaboration with DC The Don, which has over 1.4 million views.