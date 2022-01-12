As fans speculate that Kourtney Kardashian is dropping pregnancy ‘hints,’ she eats toast and posts about needing’more energy.’

In the midst of pregnancy rumors, KOURTNEY Kardashian ate buttered toast and expressed her desire for “more energy.”

Fans of the KUWTK star believe she’s been dropping “hints” that she’s “16 weeks pregnant” with fiance Travis Barker’s baby in recent weeks.

With her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Kourtney did little to quell the speculation.

“Foods to avoid if you want more energy,” the 42-year-old captioned a photo of bakery shelves full of croissants and other pastries.

She also included a link to a related article on her lifestyle website, Poosh.

“My snack today,” the E! star wrote alongside a photo of a plate filled with slices of toast dripping in butter.

Kourtney Kardashian has been sharing pictures of a sequin avocado purse she received earlier this week, according to a TikTok user.

In a photo taken by nail artist Lisa Kon, the KUWTK star held onto the accessory while flaunting her nude manicure.

At 16 weeks, a baby is the size of an avocado, according to the fan JordynWoodKnow.

Kourtney added fuel to the fire by paying tribute to her friend on her birthday.

In a throwback photo, the reality star is seen wearing a black swimsuit and holding two breast pumps to her chest.

She also posed in a SKIMS bodysuit with both hands on her stomach, as if she was expecting a child.

Meanwhile, she raised eyebrows last month when she showed off her kitchen closet, which was stuffed to the brim with her enormous junk food collection.

She walked through her (dollar)8.5 million home’s large pantry, displaying a variety of Bussin Snacks chips, cookies, and candy.

She also shared photos of a strange snack made with pickles, vegan butter, tangerines, and sourdough bread in July.

She’d previously consumed a martini made entirely of water, so this wasn’t the first time she’d made unusual food choices.

The Poosh founder was sipping her non-alcoholic beverage from a coup glass filled with small white flowers.

Kourtney also ate sushi without fish this summer, opting for a vegetarian roll with avocado instead.

She wrote, “I haven’t eaten meat or fish in 7 months and I feel amazing.”

On several occasions, the actress has worn baggy clothing, including baggy pink pants to hide her stomach on a recent Disney trip.

Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six, are Kourtney’s children with her ex Scott Disick.

