As fans spot ‘clues’ that the pregnant star secretly gave birth, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott “work really well as parents.”

KYLIE Jenner and Travis Scott are “super-engaged” with their family and “work really well together as parents.”

The 24-year-old KUWTK star is heavily pregnant with their second child, and fans have been looking for “clues” that she has given birth in secret.

Despite the rumors, sources praised Kylie and Travis’ hands-on parenting style.

“Kylie is very maternal, and Travis is very paternal,” a source told Us Weekly.

“When it comes to family, they’re both very involved and work well together as parents.”

They’ve got a lot of efficiency.”

Stormi, the couple’s three-year-old daughter, was born in February 2018.

“She has learned so much about being a mom in the process,” the source said, adding that Kylie “poured her heart and soul” into Stormi’s upbringing.

Meanwhile, as the makeup mogul’s due date approaches, her devoted fans have been watching for signs that she has given birth.

When fans noticed a baby bottle in Travis Barker’s Instagram Story earlier this week, they thought they’d found another clue.

The rocker, who is engaged to Kylie’s sister Kourtney, had posted a photo of himself watching the holiday classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas, with a half-filled bottle visible in the foreground.

Travis failed to explain who owned the bottle, and fans went crazy on social media.

Fans thought they’d spotted another clue when a nail artist revealed she gave Kylie a short French manicure instead of her preferred long, dramatic nails a few days later.

“Kylie Jenner chose a classic French manicure to celebrate the New Year,” Lisa Kon wrote alongside a photo of Kylie’s nails on Instagram.

“These are definitely ‘I’m about to have a newborn nails,'” a fan speculated on Reddit after seeing the post.

“Yes! Assuming she helps change diapers and other things, long acrylics are like a bad scratch waiting to happen,” another agreed.

“Wow, Kylie’s name is so short.”

“Most likely because she just gave birth,” said a third.

Kylie and Travis Scott announced in August that they are expecting their second child together.

They haven’t said anything about the baby’s gender or Kylie’s due date, though a source previously told The Sun that she’ll be due in early 2022.

After hiding her pregnancy with Stormi for nine months, the young mother has been more open about her pregnancy this time.

Kylie had a private baby shower at Khloe’s new ($37 million) Hidden Mills mansion earlier this month to celebrate her pregnancy.

To commemorate her, the makeup mogul was joined by family and close friends…

