As fans worry about Evelyn, Joy-Anna Duggar was chastised for allowing her to play in the snow without a hat and gloves.

Because fans were concerned about Evelyn, Joy-Anna Duggar was chastised for allowing her to play in the snow without her “hat and gloves.”

In the comments section of Joy-Anna’s post, fans expressed their concern.

Evelyn was photographed standing in the snow, wearing an unzipped pink puffer jacket and a t-shirt that read “best sister.”

As she stood in the snow, Evelyn’s cheeks turned red.

“Evelyn’s first time to play in the snow! She loved every 60 seconds of it!” Joy-Anna, 24, captioned the photo.

However, Evelyn’s hat and gloves were noticeably absent, according to a few fans.

“She might have enjoyed it more if she had on a hat, maybe some gloves, and a zippered jacket,” one fan speculated.

“That’s what I was going to type,” said a second.

Gloves and a hat are required.

She might have felt more comfortable outside and wanted to stay out longer.”

“I would have only done 60 seconds too without gloves and a hat,” another fan agreed.

She was interested, but she was cold.”

“She’s very cute, but as a mom and grandmother, my first reaction was that she should have her coat done up and be wearing mittens and a hat!” a fourth person added.

Joy-Anna reappeared on social media in a smiling selfie more than a month after announcing her social media hiatus.

After her brother Josh’s child pornography trial, she stepped away from the limelight.

On Wednesday, Joy-Anna posted a new selfie with her husband Austin Forsyth, 28, in the back of a car on Instagram.

The mother of two leaned in close to her husband, both of whom had big grins on their faces.

Joy-Anna wore a green jacket to keep warm, while Austin wore a black jacket and a baseball cap.

“2.2.22,” the Counting On alum wrote alongside the photo.

“I adore you, @austin4site,” says the narrator.

Fans praised the couple in the rare photo and welcomed her return to Instagram, with one person writing: “Good to see you again! You’re such an adorable couple!”

“Beautiful couple! We’ve missed y’all,” said another.

“Welcome back!! Such a lovely couple, God bless!” said a third.

Joy-Anna and Austin married in 2017, and they have two children, Gideon, three, and Evelyn.

Joy-Anna hasn’t posted an Instagram photo since New Year’s Eve, when she shared photos of her family.

The Counting On alum shared her decision to take a social media break with Austin on the last day of 2021.

In a video on Instagram…

