As food prices rise, Mum tries to shop on a 2012 budget, but it’s impossible.

As food prices rise, Mum tries to shop on a 2012 budget, but finds it impossible.

Food costs are rising at their fastest rate in ten years.

Food prices are rising at an all-time high, and shoppers are facing the steepest price hikes in nearly a decade after store inflation nearly doubled in the last month.

So one mother set out to see if she could feed an entire family on the same budget as in 2012.

“Food prices continue to rise, especially domestic produce, which has been impacted by poor harvests, labor shortages, and rising global food prices,” said Helen Dickinson, CEO of the British Retail Consortium.

Lucy Leeson, a journalist for the Hull Daily Mail, decided to look at what she could buy today with the average food shopping budget from 2012.

This is her account.

In 2012, the average weekly grocery bill was £58.60.

I’ll admit that on a typical week, I spend around £80 feeding our family of four (my husband, myself, and our two boys, ages five and 22 months).

Not to mention the canine companion!

I knew I’d have to be resourceful when I went to Aldi, which I consider to be one of the more cost-effective supermarkets.

To stretch my budget, I planned meals for tea one night and lunch the next.

I went to the meat section and purchased two packets of mince, as well as sausages, chicken breast, and meatballs.

It all came to about £13, which was nearly a quarter of my budget.

It was going to be difficult.

I then proceeded to the produce section, where I purchased lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, peppers, potatoes, spinach, blueberries, grapes, and bananas, among other items.

These cost around £11.

So far, £24 has been spent, leaving me with £34 to spend.

I bought four cans of tuna and cooked ham and chicken for sandwiches, as well as bread and eggs from the bakery section.

I picked up some yoghurts and cheese for the boys on the way.

My husband had purchased milk the day before.

On a 2012 budget, an Aldi weekly shop.

I’ll be the first to admit that I have two young sons and a full-time job.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.