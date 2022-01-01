As Groundbreaking as Florals For Spring, there are 20 secrets about The Devil Wears Prada that you’ll discover.

BFF to Anne Hathaway’s Andie) opened up to E! News about her fear of Meryl Streep, her one big regret, and the role a million girls would kill for.

Never before has an actress been so relieved not to be the leading lady.

Because Tracie Thoms, who plays grad student Lily, the loyal, tell-it-like-it best friend to Anne Hathaway’s Andy Sachs, can still recall the terror she felt when Meryl Streep spoke those first intently hushed words at The Devil Wears Prada table read more than a decade and a half ago.

Thoms told E! News that she initially assumed the three-time Oscar winner was just getting through the material, still figuring out how she wanted to play unapologetically demanding Runway editor Miranda Priestly, a not-so-loose interpretation of Vogue’s Anna Wintour.

“Some actors are still waiting to do the character exploration process when they get to table reads,” she said.

“As a result, they aren’t attempting to make decisions as soon as possible.”

But, “maybe a page and a half in,” Thoms said of the script, which is based on Lauren Weisberger’s wildly popular novel of the same name and tells the story of her time as Wintour’s assistant.

That is your option.

‘Oh my god, this is the most brilliant thing I’ve ever seen.’ Because it forced everyone at the table to lean in to Miranda.”

“He never, ever, ever raises his voice and everyone has to lean in to listen,” Streep explained to Variety in 2016, “and he is automatically the most powerful person in the room.”

Her own brand of genius, however, was her Method acting approach.

“She didn’t even look at Anne,” Thoms revealed, “except when she talked about her sweater: ‘And then you got that hideous sweater from a Casual Corner’ or whatever.”

“And I could feel Anne next to me wilt in her soul,” Thoms said, adding that Streep was “very sweet” before they took their seats.

Then it all started.

‘That’s a lot coming your way, Anne,’ I thought to myself.

‘Wishing you luck!’ Thankfully, I did not have any scenes with her.

“I’d die.”

Instead, the actress—who has appeared in films ranging from Rent to Cold Case to 9-1-1—spent her four years…

