As part of his transition into American life, Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle at home to attend the Super Bowl with Princess Eugenie.

Meghan Markle was not present at the Super Bowl with Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie.

The Prince sat in a private box with his royal cousin at LA’s Crypto Stadium on Sunday night as the Cincinnati Bengals lost 20-23 to the Los Angeles Rams.

Hip-hop legends Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J Blige provided half-time entertainment for the cousins, who are known for their close friendship.

Kendall Jenner, Ryan Reynolds, LeBron James, Kevin Hart, Charlize Theron, Rebel Wilson, Ellen DeGeneres, and Justin and Hailey Bieber were among the many baseball fans who attended the game.

“Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie in the house at (hashtag)SBLVI,” the NFL UK Twitter account captioned a photo of the sporting royals.

However, some social media users mistook Eugenie, 31, for Meghan Markle, 40, who lives nearby with Harry, 37, and their two children, Archie, two, and baby Lillibet, near the Los Angeles stadium.

After the Suxxeses abruptly left royal life two years ago, it is unusual for the red-headed Prince to be seen out and about without his American-born wife.

After stepping down as Senior Working Royals in order to have more privacy, the couple packed their belongings and moved into an £11 million California mansion.

Since leaving, Harry has written an explosive memoir, set to be released near Christmas, in which it is feared he will reveal his feelings about Camilla, his stepmother.

The details of his tumultuous relationship with Camilla, 74, are set to be revealed this weekend, just a week after the Queen confirmed Charles’s wife WOULD effectively become Queen when he takes over.

Meghan and Harry did not appear to publicly congratulate the monarch on her 70th Jubilee, despite Meg’s father, Thomas Markle, sending a message of support to his daughters gran-in-law.

Harry admitted earlier this month that he had “burned both ends of the candle” before learning to meditate, but that he still has “really hard days.”

During a talk for BetterUp, the Duke of Sussex said his “lessons from the universe” feel like a “superpower.”

Last year, he was hired as the firm’s chief impact officer in the United States.

Harry, who lives in an £11 million mansion in exclusive Montecito with friend Serena Williams, admitted there are things he’d “love to be able to do” while on the red carpet.

However, he claims that “stresses of life” have left him with insufficient “time in the day.”

“I, too, suffer from burnout,” he admitted.

“I’m putting out both ends of the candle, and it’s like, ‘Boom,'” she says.

“That’s when you have no choice but to look…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.