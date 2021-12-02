As he faces prison time, Josh Duggar’s previous molestation scandal has been ALLOWED to be used as evidence in a child pornography trial.

As he faces prison time, Josh Duggar’s previous molestation scandal has been ALLOWED to be used in a child pornography trial.

JOSH Duggar’s past molestation scandal will be discussed at his child pornography trial this week, despite the fact that the disgraced star has fought to keep it out of court.

The 33-year-old, who appeared in court with his wife Anna, will now stand trial on charges of child pornography stemming from his arrest in April 2021.

A judge granted the state’s request to discuss the ex-TV star’s 2006 molestation police report with the jury in an Arkansas court hearing on Wednesday. He was accused of molesting five underage females in the family home from 2002 to 2003.

The state had asked the court to allow the molestation report to be used at trial earlier this month, as The Sun previously reported, but the defense responded by moving to exclude any evidence related to the scandal.

The judge ordered an evidentiary hearing on Monday, during which the prosecution called Duggar’s father, Jim Bob Duggar, and his longtime family friend, Bobye Holt, to testify.

During his testimony, Jim Bob, 56, said he couldn’t recall the details of Duggar’s admissions that he had touched the victims, who were identified as Jane Does 1 through 4 during the proceedings.

“I find Duggar’s selective lapse in memory to be untrustworthy; he was obviously reluctant to testify against his son,” Brooks wrote in his decision on whether the molestation scandal should be included in the trial.

In 2003 and 2005, Duggar admitted to inappropriately touching four Jane Does over and under their clothes, according to Holt.

The defense attempted to have Holt’s testimony suppressed on the basis of clergy privilege because she is married to Jim Holt, an elder in the Duggar family’s church, a motion that Brooks denied on Wednesday.

The judge wrote: “It is clear from her testimony—which the Court found very credible—that she was not a clergyperson at the time [Duggar] made certain disclosures to her about molesting children.”

“Specifically, the government notices its intent to introduce evidence that in approximately 2002 and 2003… the defendant attempted and did commit a crime as defined by Arkansas state law involving contact between any part of the defendant’s body and a child’s genitals or anus—namely, sexual assault in the second degree,” the request stated on Monday.

“Testimony that the defendant was investigated for, admitted to, and received counseling for touching and sexually molesting multiple minor females, including at least one instance involving the digital penetration of a prepubescent minor,” the evidence will say now that it will be presented at trial.

The court documents were filed in November…

