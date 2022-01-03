As he gives an update on the prequel, Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin says House of the Dragon will leave fans “heartbroken.”

As he gives an update on the prequel, Game of Thrones author Dan Weiss reveals that House of the Dragon will leave fans “heartbroken.”

Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon will leave fans “heartbroken,” according to author George RR Martin.

House of the Dragon has been generating a lot of buzz since HBO announced its cast last year.

Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Eve Best, Rhys Ifans, Outlander’s Graham McTavish, and Sonoya Mizuno are among the stars in the star-studded lineup, which also includes Paddy Considine, Paddy Considine, Paddy Considine, Paddy Considine, Paddy Considine, Paddy Considine, Paddy Considine, Paddy Considine, Paddy Considine, Paddy Considine, Paddy Considine, Paddy Considine

Fans of Game of Thrones got a sneak peek at the action thanks to an HBO trailer released in late-2021.

Now, series creator Martin has teased what fans can expect from the Targaryen-centered series, and it sounds promising.

“I am anticipating House of the Dragon pretty eagerly myself, for what it’s worth,” Martin wrote in his Live Journal.

He chuckled, “OK, I’m not exactly objective.”

“And I’m familiar with a lot of what you’re going to see.”

“Also, don’t tell anyone, but I saw a rough cut of the first episode – and it was fantastic.”

The trailer was hailed as “promising” online, with many viewers predicting that the series will be “the best show of 2022.”

“It’s dark, it’s powerful, it’s visceral – just the way I like my epic fantasy,” Martin said, hinting at what to expect.

“I believe the Targaryens are in capable hands.

Prepare yourself for the unexpected.

“I don’t believe you’ll be let down.”

In the coming months, House of the Dragon will be available on NOW.