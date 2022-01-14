As he makes a rare red carpet appearance with new co-host Isabel Webster, Eamonn Holmes uses a walking stick.

On Thursday night, EAMONN Holmes made a rare red carpet appearance at the premiere of Cirque Du Soleil’s Luzia.

The 62-year-old was seen at the bash with his GB News co-host Isabel Webster, who was also wearing a walking stick.

After struggling with chronic back and leg pain, the newsreader has been relying on a stick in recent months.

Despite intensive physiotherapy and strong painkillers, the actor recently admitted that his daily struggles are affecting his wife Ruth Langsford, who has to wait on him.

“I don’t walk — it’s more of a wobble,” he told The Sun.

This year has been particularly difficult.

“My problem is a pinched sciatic nerve, but I’m not sure how it started.”

“I haven’t been able to walk for months, sometimes at all, and it has had a significant impact on everyone around me.”

After previously waking up the nation on Infosurhoy Sunrise together before leaving in 2016, Eamonn and Isabel have just started the news channel’s breakfast show.

For 15 years, he and his wife Ruth Langsford co-hosted the daytime show This Morning, which they hosted on Fridays and holidays.

Fans were outraged when the couple was replaced by Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond in their regular slot.

Though ITV had initially stated that they would regularly replace weekday pairing Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby during their breaks, sources claim Eamonn was enraged.

In a recent interview with The Sun, Eamonn said he’d rather not discuss his feelings about leaving, but added, “Put it this way, I’m looking forward to a move somewhere new where they’re pleased to have me.”

But I wish everyone at ITV the best of luck.”