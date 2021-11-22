As he prepares for trial, Jussie Smollett returns to the red carpet for the first time in years.

As he prepares for his trial, Jussie Smollett returns to the red carpet for the first time in years.

Jussie Smollett, who co-wrote and directed the film B-Boy Blues, returned to the red carpet this weekend for a screening of his new film.

Since he was allegedly attacked in a hate crime in 2019, Smollett has not attended an event like this.

On Friday, he made no mention of the pending case.

B-Boy Blues, a romantic drama about a Brooklyn journalist and a Harlem bike messenger falling in love, was written by Smollett and James Earl Hardy.

It is based on Hardy’s novel of the same name from 1994.

Smollett does not appear in the film, and has not acted since being fired from Empire in 2019 amid allegations that he fabricated a racist attack on himself.

According to a report by PEOPLE, Smollett was all smiles on the red carpet outside of the AMC Magic Johnson Harlem multiplex in New York City. Smollett wore a gray coat over a black turtleneck to the event.

Smollett wrote on his Instagram Story on Saturday morning, “Beyond humbled by last night’s screening.”

“It’s crazy beautiful to see so much love for the movie.”

More to come as I catch up, but thank you to everyone who came out last night with so much love and community… on behalf of everyone [who worked on B-Boy Blues], we appreciate it.

We adore you, and we want you to know that we appreciate everything you’ve done for us

Now I need to find a home for it so that the rest of the world can see it.”

Jurnee Smollett, Smollett’s sister, congratulated her brother on directing his first film in her own post.

Smollett had directed a few music videos and two Empire episodes before, but this was his first feature film.

On her Instagram Story, Jurnee wrote, “So proud of you [Jussie Smollett]!!”

“Congratulations on your feature directorial debut with [B-Boy Blues]! I can’t wait for the world to see the magic you and your team have created!”

Smollett’s triumph in the theater comes just days before he faces charges of disorderly conduct in connection with the alleged attack.

Smollett claimed he was attacked by two men on a Chicago street on Jan.

Both were spouting racist and homophobic slurs on March 29, 2019.

Smollett allegedly hired two men to stage the attack in order to gain public sympathy.

Smollett pleaded not guilty to charges of fabricating a police report and other…

