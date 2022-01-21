Rupert Grint shares a rare photo of his daughter Wednesday while reminiscing about the ‘Harry Potter’ reunion.

Rupert Grint shares a rare photo of his daughter Wednesday as he reflects on the ‘Harry Potter’ reunion.

The father of Rupert Grint is ecstatic.

On Friday, the 33-year-old actor shared an Instagram photo of his 1-year-old daughter, Wednesday.

He shared the sweet photo while reflecting on the recent Harry Potter reunion and celebrating the premiere of Servant season 3.

Wednesday is seated in a tiny blue director’s chair, her strawberry blonde hair in a mini pigtail with a pink bow.

“Hello! It turns out that I’m not very good at Instagram.”

However, thank you for tuning in to The HP Reunion and wishing you a happy new year!

“So fun to look back and share some of those memories with you all,” Grint, who played Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter series, wrote about the recent HBO Max special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

“On a more somber note, Servant Season III is approaching fast.

“Take a seat and unwind; this is going to be a blast!”

Rupert Grint (@rupertgrint) updated his profile picture.

Grint and Georgia Groome welcomed their first child, a daughter named Wednesday, in 2020, and ET spoke with him about how becoming a father has changed him last month.

“[Fatherhood] has definitely changed my perspective,” Grint told ET before talking about the theme of his show, Servant, which is about a parent’s willingness to go to great lengths for their child.

“It’s been unimaginable since becoming a father, kind of midway through, just to get a better sense of what that can do to a family,” he says.

And, yes, it’s a little difficult for me to confront that fully.

To me, it’s simply amazing.”

“Especially on a Wednesday, it’s an odd place to be.”

“I remember bringing her to the set this season,” he continued.

“She thought she was on Sesame Street, which was a long way off.”

But, yes, it’s fascinating.”

Grint’s fans were ecstatic to see him reunite with Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson in the special, which aired on January 1st at midnight.

1.

The trio laughed, cried, and reminisced about their time on set.

To find out more, watch the video below.

